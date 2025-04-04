BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$54.51 and last traded at C$54.51. Approximately 472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.00.

BQE Water Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98.

About BQE Water

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

