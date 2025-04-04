Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.45. 53,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 130,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Legrand Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Legrand had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

