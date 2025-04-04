VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 263,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of C$24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

