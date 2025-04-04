Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.