Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 31.3% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shot up 31.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,201,791,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 224,728,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
