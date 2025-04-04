Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 638,621,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 732% from the average session volume of 76,714,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.81 million, a P/E ratio of -458.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

