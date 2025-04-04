Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 10,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 34,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Endurance Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$21.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

