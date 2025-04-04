Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.28 and last traded at $49.13. Approximately 12,151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,651% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.