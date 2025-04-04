Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €13.90 ($15.27) and last traded at €13.84 ($15.21). 47,727 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €13.58 ($14.92).

Grenke Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

