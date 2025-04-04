Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 227,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 136,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$61.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

