Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €187.15 ($205.66) and last traded at €181.96 ($199.96). Approximately 60,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €181.66 ($199.63).
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of €202.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €191.89.
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA engages in the production and sale of instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; advanced therapies; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
