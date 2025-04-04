Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 610,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 668% from the average daily volume of 79,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.21.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
