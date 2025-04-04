Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Oconee Federal Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Oconee Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

