Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$165.00 and last traded at C$165.00. 1,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$164.19.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$177.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$171.30. The firm has a market cap of C$896.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

