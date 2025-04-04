BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.20. 29,882 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 25,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

BV Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $147.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95.

About BV Financial

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

