Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Trading Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 61,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 117,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Theralase Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$43.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

