NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.31 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

NEXT Stock Performance

About NEXT

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

