Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 49673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.
Wilmar International Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Wilmar International Company Profile
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wilmar International
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.