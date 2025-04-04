Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 49673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

