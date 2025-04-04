Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 36103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.

Separately, UBS Group raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

