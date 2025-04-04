Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 36103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group raised Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Croda International
Croda International Stock Performance
Croda International Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.