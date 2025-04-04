Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 261280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

