Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 41909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo México from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

