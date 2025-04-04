DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 1323782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Trading Down 9.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after acquiring an additional 270,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,436,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,524,000 after purchasing an additional 378,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,382,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 591,841 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.