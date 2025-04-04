First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.17, with a volume of 678136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

