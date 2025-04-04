Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 842554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Scorpio Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

About Scorpio Gold

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.