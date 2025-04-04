Head-To-Head Survey: Super Hi International (HDL) & Its Competitors

Profitability
This table compares Super Hi International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Super Hi International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Super Hi International Competitors
|3.02%
|1.45%
|3.38%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
64.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Super Hi International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Super Hi International
|$778.31 million
|$25.26 million
|72.60
|Super Hi International Competitors
|$2.23 billion
|$236.78 million
|11.23
Summary
Super Hi International competitors beat Super Hi International on 7 of the 8 factors compared.
Super Hi International Company Profile
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.