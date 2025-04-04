TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Trading 5.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $80.21. Approximately 523,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 305,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $127.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. Equities analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $148,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after buying an additional 112,455 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.