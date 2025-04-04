TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 434982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

TFS Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.57%.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Asher sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $164,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,225.05. This trade represents a 18.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,062.84. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TFS Financial by 814.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.