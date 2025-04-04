Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04), with a volume of 1198430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Blencowe Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

