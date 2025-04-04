Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 63567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.28).

Benchmark Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.67.

Benchmark (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported GBX (5.99) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Benchmark had a negative net margin of 43.67% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benchmark Holdings plc will post 0.9566873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Benchmark

Benchmark’s mission is to enable aquaculture producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.We bring together biology and technology to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock – from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), diets and probiotics and sea lice treatments.

