Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.20 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 594238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60 ($0.75).

Brickability Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £181.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Brickability Group Company Profile

Brickability Group Plc is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Contracting, Distribution, and Strategic Importing. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, Brickability leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry.

Incorporated in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

