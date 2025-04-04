Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 950 ($12.45), with a volume of 221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.10).

Dewhurst Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of £63.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,087.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,102.46.

Get Dewhurst Group alerts:

Dewhurst Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Dewhurst Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Dewhurst Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Dewhurst Group Company Profile

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dewhurst Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewhurst Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.