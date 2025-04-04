Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.60 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 146.60 ($1.92), with a volume of 2187658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.80 ($2.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of £332.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 165.80.

In other news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £5,352.64 ($7,013.42). Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

