Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Torrent Capital Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$11.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61.
About Torrent Capital
Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, primarily invests in the securities of public and private companies. It also focuses on the construction of port infrastructure; and provision of services and equity ownership in businesses that support aquaculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas sectors, as well as other port developments.
