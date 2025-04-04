Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Down 14.9% – Time to Sell?

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.59. 1,290,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 933,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

WDS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 970,640 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

