Palamina (CVE:PA) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 19200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Palamina Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.38.

About Palamina

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

