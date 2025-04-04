Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 64627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$107.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank Hallam sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$50,960.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,423 shares of company stock worth $71,862. Company insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

