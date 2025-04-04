NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 262972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
