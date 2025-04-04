Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 392439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk raised Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $836.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 351.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vitesse Energy news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $179,263.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,073.70. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 175,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

