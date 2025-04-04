NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 100992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.11.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

