Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for EQT (EQT)

EQT (NYSE: EQT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/1/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – EQT had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $63.00.

3/25/2025 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2025 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

3/17/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating.

2/25/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – EQT had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/12/2025 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2025 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

EQT Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.02. 21,961,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

Get EQT Co alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in EQT by 69.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EQT by 105.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 32,157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.