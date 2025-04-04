SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 22672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $583.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

