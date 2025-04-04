ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 79,514 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 22,307 shares.The stock last traded at $71.39 and had previously closed at $81.41.
ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Down 14.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $664.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71.
ProShares Ultra Financials Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Financials’s previous dividend of $0.11.
ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile
ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.
