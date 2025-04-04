Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.40 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42.10 ($0.55), with a volume of 795720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.58).

Old Mutual Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.90. The company has a market cap of £41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81.

Old Mutual Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.81%.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

