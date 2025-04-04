Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 257397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several research firms recently commented on RSKD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

The stock has a market cap of $681.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in Riskified by 4,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Riskified during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

