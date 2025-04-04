Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 132254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centuri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Centuri in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Centuri during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Centuri by 39.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Centuri by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Centuri in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

