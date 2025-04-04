Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$31.60 and last traded at C$32.04, with a volume of 138574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.25.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$611.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

Insider Activity at Ag Growth International

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Paul David Householder acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,040.00. Also, Director Anne De Greef-Safft bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.99 per share, with a total value of C$73,985.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,101. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Further Reading

