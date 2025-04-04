Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,967,749.76. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GTE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.11. 418,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $13,557,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,390,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,488 shares during the period. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 959.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 251,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.