Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran Sells 50,000 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,720.80. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 3rd, Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $726,000.00.

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 4,820,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,481. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.76 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hayward by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

