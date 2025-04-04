Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s Why

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $861.01 and last traded at $876.26. Approximately 2,044,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,604,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $972.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $873.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,676 shares of company stock valued at $273,515,672 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after acquiring an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 277,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $196,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

