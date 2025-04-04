MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $265.30 and last traded at $277.47. Approximately 7,338,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 17,809,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.70 and a 200 day moving average of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

